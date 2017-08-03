*While Colin Kaepernick has kept quiet amid the swirl of controversy surrounding his free agency, the quarterback’s girlfriend has not.

Radio/TV personality Nessa posted a photo of NFL star Ray Lewis hugging Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti from behind. Underneath that pic was a photo from “Django Unchained” showing Samuel L. Jackson’s Uncle Tom slave character similarly hugging his master, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

And Nessa made a point to @RayLewis on her photo comparison.

Earlier this week, Lewis made headlines for advising Kaep to keep quiet about his off-the-field activities, including social activism.

Bisciotti is reportedly resisting an effort to sign the former San Francisco 49ers QB, though the team has disputed those reports.