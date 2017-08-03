Nessa

Nessa

*While Colin Kaepernick has kept quiet amid the swirl of controversy surrounding his free agency, the quarterback’s girlfriend has not.

Radio/TV personality Nessa posted a photo of NFL star Ray Lewis hugging Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti from behind. Underneath that pic was a photo from “Django Unchained” showing Samuel L. Jackson’s Uncle Tom slave character similarly hugging his master, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

And Nessa made a point to @RayLewis on her photo comparison.

Earlier this week, Lewis made headlines for advising Kaep to keep quiet about his off-the-field activities, including social activism.

Bisciotti is reportedly resisting an effort to sign the former San Francisco 49ers QB, though the team has disputed those reports.





Previous ArticleThink Boycotting the NFL is Far-fetched? In 1965 Black Players Did it to the AFL All-Star Game (VIDEO)
No Newer Articles

One Response

Speak your Mind