*A new survey reveals that the national anthem protest that Colin Kaepernick led is not to blame for declining NFL ratings in the 2016.

As Kaepernick goes into his fifth month as a free-agent quarterback, J.D. Power released a survey (Thursday, July 27/2017) “about the viewership of the NHL, MLB, MLS, NBA and the NFL in the last year and the results of the football portion show that those who said they planned to boycott the NFL” over Colin’s pro-blackness may not have followed through.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘L&HHA’s’ Karen King Explains Haggard Mugshot in Video Rant: ‘I Am Not On Crack’

Over 9,200 people were polled by the marketing service, and according to ESPN, participants who had attended at least one game were asked whether they watched fewer games and why.

The results reveal that 26 percent of online poll takers cited protests, which were ignited by Kaepernick last August, as the reason why they watched fewer games.

However, according to The Huff Post, “that number stems from those who reported watching fewer football games in general, so in actuality, only 12 percent of people watched less football and 26 percent of them — or 3 percent of the entire polling group — blamed protests for tuning out. About 2.8 percent pointed to domestic violence as a reason for not watching.”

Meanwhile, 27 percent of pollers watched more games and 62 percent watched the same amount of the sport.

NFL ratings have reportedly been declining in recent years. As USA Today notes, the league reports that total regular-season viewership among its broadcast partners fell by 8 percent from 2016 to 2015.

Save

Save