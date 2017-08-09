*Cops were dispatched to Blac Chyna’s Los Angeles home Tuesday morning after she reportedly got into a heated exchange with neighbors over loud construction.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old grew furious when a worker began construction on a roof at around 9 a.m. The noise reportedly woke her 8-month-old daughter Dream.

Blac Chyna Blows Her Top Over Neighbor’s Roof Construction https://t.co/XX8h8PEOts — TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2017

In photos of the scene, Chyna is shown going off on a group of women. One of the women called the police, according to TMZ. Officers were at the location briefly and no further action was taken, according to the site.

The cop call came the same day that Chyna had been scheduled to attend a custody hearing with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. However, the court appearance was pushed back to September.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom, told People.

“If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

Last month, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob in response to his social-media tirade on July 5 — in which he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancée and accused her of cheating and using drugs.