*Dave Chappelle stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (August 2) to promote his residency at Radio City Music Hall. It didn’t take long for Colbert to bring up his favorite topic — Donald Trump.

“It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night,” Chappelle clarified after Colbert pointed out that Dave’s SNL monologue touched on giving Trump the benefit of the doubt.

“I feel like a lot of white Americans finally got to see what an election night looks like for many black Americans every cycle,” Chappelle continued.

“I think we’re making moves. I think he’s going to make a more informed and better voter. We’ll figure it out, we’ll work it out. He’s a polarizing dude. He’s like a bad DJ at a good party.”

Reflecting on Trump’s first seven months in office, Chappelle explained that he believes the current political climate has its perks.

“I think we’re all getting an education about the presidency,” he said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever heard in the popular discourse people discussing ethics this much. And I didn’t even realize how ethics were necessarily supposed to work at that level of government, and he’s putting all this stuff on the forefront.”

Chappelle concluded that Trump is going to turn people into more informed voters.

Meanwhile, Dave kicked off his residency at Radio City Music in New York City on August 3. He will be joined by several musical guests, including Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill and The Roots.

