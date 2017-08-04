*Deion Sanders’ son Shilo announced Thursday his joy over being back with his mother Pilar full time following a super-messy, four-year custody battle.

“After what seems like forever, I’m finally officially back full time with my mom!” Shilo wrote on Instagram. “My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years. Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth, and putting me in a healthy loving environment.”

But hold up… Sanders must’ve said something to Shilo about the post because it was followed immediately by another one that accused his dad of having misplaced priorities.

In the post that was quickly deleted, Shilo accused Deion of refusing to pay for his special football helmet designed to protect against concussions, despite “getting money from the NFL concussion lawsuit.”