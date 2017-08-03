*Green tea brand Matchabar announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Whole Foods to release their new Better Energy bottled matcha drink in September, with none other than Drake as one of the brand’s major investors.

“We feel Drake not only embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of our brand, but also our company’s ethos ‘good things come to those who hustle,'” MatchaBar co-founder Graham Fortgang said in a statement.

Echoing Drizzy’s song “Started From the Bottom,” Matchabar began as one brick-and-mortar shop in New York City and has since expanded to include a Los Angeles location, with two more shops set to open by year’s end. Now its bottled drink is being distributed at one of the country’s most popular grocery stores.

Matchabar’s Better Energy drink sources their matcha from a family farm in Nishio, Japan and claims to give an energy boost comparable to that of caffeine with the added benefit of an amino acid called l-theanine, which is supposed to counter a jitters-inducing caffeine rush with calming effects, notes FoodandWine.com.

