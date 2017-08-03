*E! is unleashing even more Kardashian programming to celebrate the family’s decade on the network.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10-Year Anniversary Special” will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 24, with the reality show’s executive producer Ryan Seacrest set to host.

He’ll chat with Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie in the 90-minute special to reflect on the past decade and delve into what it’s been like for the family to live all their triumphs and hardships in front of the camera.

“Since the show’s inception 10 years ago, viewers have watched the family evolve, grow and become a huge part of today’s pop culture zeitgeist,” said Jeff Olde, EVP Programming & Development at E!. “In celebrating the family’s decade on the air, we are extremely grateful for the fans all over the world who have ‘kept up’ since the beginning.”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premieres its 14th season at 9 p.m. Sunday, October 1.

Watch the “10-Year Anniversary Special” promo below: