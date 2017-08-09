*Yourrrre Ouuutttt! That pretty much sumes up the situation between reality TV star (“Basketball Wives) Evelyn Lozada and former MLBer Carl Crawford.

In fact, if you think about it, they haven’t been seen together in a long time. The two allegedly called it quits months ago, and Evelyn has been hush-hush about it.

According to a Shade Room report, Carl and Evelyn have split. Bossip says a source shared that they have been living completely separate lives for almost a year. The report says, Crawford recently took a family trip minus Evelyn and their son.

Here’s more from Bossip:

Evelyn has even been out and about with (her daughter) Shanice and little Carl on her accounts and hasn’t snapped his dad at all. So why is Carl on a solo mission now?

Reportedly, Carl got cold feet when he realized “forever” with Evelyn meant half his money if marriage didn’t work out. The couple got engaged back in December of 2013. Reports circulated last year saying Carl’s teammates’ wives called Evelyn out as a “gold digger.” Subsequently, Carl refused to sign prenup papers.

In June 2016, Carl was cut from his job with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A BOSSIP source told us Carl spiralled into play boy mode after the cut. They tell us, Crawford openly went out on dates and flew other women into his home.

Interesting. No word yet from Evelyn Lozada or Carl Crawford about the split.

Here’s MORE on the Lozada/Crawford break up: