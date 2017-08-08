*In 2014, the world was introduced to “Annabelle” the supernatural horror film that served as a prequel to the successful blockbuster film “The Conjuring” which was released in 2013.

Flashy forward to 2017 and director David F. Sandberg along with producers Peter Safran and James Wan have created the prequel to the first installment of Annabelle titled “Annabelle: Creation.”

The cast of this new “AnnaBelle” film, coming out in theaters everywhere August 11, includes Miranda Otto (Homeland), Stephanie Sigman (Narcos), and Anthony LaPagila (The Operative). Also, the next generation of up and coming stars Talitha Bateman (The Hive) and Lulu Wilson (The Millers) are also represented in the film.

Anthony LaPagila’s character Samuel Mullins is a former doll maker who lives at home with his wife Ester Mullins.

The married couple opens their home to Stephanie Sigman’s character Sister Charlotte, a nun that looks after six young girls from an orphanage. After a few days at the residence, the new guests begin to experience an evil presence. This presence is a negative spirit that resides in a doll which becomes known as Annabelle.

The “Annabelle: Creation” screenings have had audiences from all around screaming and holding tight on to their seats. A few members of the cast even admitted to being frightened after watching the final edit of the film in theaters.

If you’re looking for a good scare this summer than make sure to go and check out “Annabelle: Creation” in theaters this Friday, August 11, 2017.