*A CNN reporter was cursed out on live television this afternoon while interviewing an exhausted woman just moments after she and her children escaped rising flood waters in Houston.

Just before 2 p.m. ET, correspondent Rosa Flores spotted a woman who had waited for days to be rescued from her home and approached her with cameras rolling.

“We had been there five days with no food, no lights, and nobody came. Nobody came,” the woman said.

Flores asked, “We heard of stories of mothers trying to save their children from the rushing waters. Can you tell us how that was for you?”

“We walked through four feet of water to get them food on the first day. Yeah. that’s a lot of sh*t,” the woman said, before the frustration of her ordeal was unleashed on Flores.

“You all are sitting here trying to interview people at their worst times. That’s not the smartest thing to do. People are really breaking down and you’re sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f**k is wrong with us. And you really trying to understand, with the microphone still in my face, when he’s shivering cold, and my kids wet and you still putting the microphone in my face!”

“Sorry. Sorry,” was all Flores could say.

Anchor Jim Acosta cut in. “It sounds like you’ve got a very upset family there. We’re going to take a break from that and we’ll get back to you later on,” he said, throwing to a commercial.

Watch below:

After the break, Acosta and Flores apparently decided it was best to discuss what just happened.

“I think it just symbolizes what we see so many times from people who are hard hit,” said Acosta “I was in Katrina 12 years ago and we see people at their breaking points.”

“We’ve seen a lot of pain, a lot of trauma, a lot of shock here, and that’s exactly what that woman is going through,” said Flores. “It’s a very painful time. I‘ve talked to other people here who have described being on a boat being rescued, but seeing other people hanging on to branches. And because their boat is full they can’t help them. It’s really, really tough for all of these people.”