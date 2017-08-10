*Folks who follow Leslie Jones on social media know about her obsession with “Game of Thrones” and her live tweetage of each episode, so Seth Meyers thought he’d capture her fixation with his “Late Night” cameras and film her as she watched last Sunday’s episode for the first time.

Commenting on the characters, Jones said Bran Stark stares out into space by trees because he’s “high,” and that Bronn “is the dude in the ‘hood that knows where all the $1 cigarettes is.”

She also complained that nobody cooked any mac & cheese when Stark siblings Sansa, Arya and Bran were reunited back at the crib.

When Jon Snow showed Khaleesi the White Walkers drawings in the cave, Leslie told Seth, “I’m not saying that black people have been right all this time, but…blue eyed devils! Those was white folks! White folks that came out the cave and took over! Farrakhan was right!”

As Leslie was giving her two cents about Varys being untrustworthy, “like the girlfriend that you don’t know if she really your homegirl or not,” she lost her ‘ish when Varys actor Conleth Hill walked in and joined the party…dressed as his character.

He joined the viewing party and the three of them continued watching until the episode’s fiery end.

Watch below: