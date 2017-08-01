*Queen Latifah has revealed Season 2 art from her Fox series “Star.”

The second season of Lee Daniels’ drama premieres on Sept. 27, and Latifah took to Twitter with a first look at the artwork.

“We’re back on the set of #STAR! And I’m sharing the new Season 2 art with you before it goes up anywhere else,” she tweeted along with the black and white image of herself as Carlotta Brown alongside the three leads played by Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady. Benjamin Bratt as Jahil Rivera appears in a mirror.

“Rise from nothing. Become everything,” reads the tagline.