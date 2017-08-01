*MJ may have asked “Who’s Bad?” in his megahit “Bad,” (you know, the one Prince took issue with?); but now I’m asking “Who’s brave?” and the answer is actress Drew Barrymore. The self-described beauty junkie who currently stars on the Netflix original series, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ posted a selfie of her unkempt self on Instagram on Monday asking, “How did I let it get this bad?”

The photo, which I thought was someone else when I first saw the Barrymore name (and the photo) in the headline on Yahoo News, shows Barrymore in her natural state: heavy uni-brows, graying hair and, of course, no makeup.

In Barrymore’s business, the business of entertainment — where beauty is a major factor — its a pretty bold move for the sole heir of the Barrymore legacy estate to make. But guess what?

…her fans are loving it!

If anything, it goes to show (beyond the miracles of makeup) that people are interested in honesty; which should, but sadly doesn’t always, trump what some may see as externally beautiful.

For those who may not know, Barrymore, who’s net worth stands at $125M, grew up in one of America’s greatest acting families.

The top photo shows the Drew Barrymore audiences have come to know. Now see the Drew Barrymore Instagram fans saw on Monday at EURThisNthat.