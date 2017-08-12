*After 55-year-old Ralph Cross offered to help four stranded women change their flat tire, they repaid him by taking his life.

The cold killers have been identified as Brittany Curry, 28, Ponesha Taylor, 23, Johniesha Simmons, 19, and Lauteshia Dotson, 23 — all strippers from Memphis and Nashville. Each has been charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with Cross’s Aug. 1 death at his home in Missouri, Fox 13 reports.

The good Samaritan reportedly bought a new tire for the women and allowed them to stay in his home while he worked on their vehicle. They remained at his house until his body was discovered there Tuesday morning.

Acting Mississippi County Sheriff Branden Caid said Curry may have used a 9mm handgun to kill the man. He died of a gunshot wound to the back.

After seeing surveillance footage on the news about the four strippers, their friends and family persuaded them to turn themselves in and tell their side of the story. None of the women has admitted to the murder, or identified what role they played in it.

Curry, Taylor, Simmons and Dotson are all being held in separate facilities without bond.

