*With an average of 5 million total viewers each week, John Singleton’s drama “Snowfall” has been renewed for a second season, FX execs announced Wednesday (Aug 9).

The show is set in 1983, on the precipice of L.A.’s crack epidemic. The story is told from various angles, from distribution to street sales.

Among 98 cable scripted drama series to date in 2017, Season 1 of “Snowfall” currently ranks #9 in Men 18-49 and Men 18-34, and #10 in Adults 18-49.

Created by Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, “Snowfall” is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.

“Snowfall” returns tonight with Episode 6 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX – “A Long Time Coming:” Franklin turns to Jerome for guidance, resulting in an unexpected encounter. Teddy contemplates a different future for his family. Gustavo and Lucia enlist business partners from Gustavo’s past. Written by Tatiana Suarez-Pico; directed by Michael Lehmann.