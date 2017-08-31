*The police officer who told a woman he stopped for a traffic violation that “we only kill black people” may have been trying to be sarcastic, but it doesn’t matter cause it’s gonna cost him his job.

On Thursday, Cobb County police Chief Mike Register told news reps that he has begun process to eliminate Lieutenant Greg Abbott from the force

As we previously reported, via dashcam video from July 2016 a white woman can be heard telling Abbott she was scared to move her hands in order to get her mobile phone.

That’s when Abbott interjects and says, “But you’re not black. Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah. We only kill black people, right?”

A 20-year member of the Cobb County police force, Abbott was placed on administrative duty last week, pending an investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Abbott’s lawyer, Lance LoRusso, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Abbott is cooperating with the investigation, and his comments were meant to “de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger.”

Well, it didn’t make any difference with Chief Register who later said that regardless of the context, such comments are “unacceptable.”

“No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county,” Register said in an emailed statement.

