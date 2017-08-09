*A giant inflatable chicken with a tuft of blond, swooped hair, was mysteriously set up within eyesight of the White House on Wednesday.

It was tethered to the ground, swaying back and forth only slightly with the wind, according to multiple reports.

As previously reported by the Seattle-PI, the chicken was designed by Seattle resident Casey Latiolais and originally manufactured at a Chinese factory to usher in the Year of the Rooster. Latiolais told the paper that its resemblance to Trump was unintentional.

He was originally commissioned to produce something rooster-like for this year’s zodiac animal (the rooster). The likeness to the president is coincidence and unintended, and the inflatables were originally hatched as an attraction in Chinese shopping malls to celebrate the new year.

But Latiolais told Reuters in January that he does agree there’s some undeniable likeness.

“I can definitely say Mr. Trump has a lot of similarities in that he likes to tweet,” Latiolais said. “And he also likes to tweet at or around sunrise, and if you take away the fact that roosters are kind of loud and self-absorbed, then I think you can start drawing similarities that way.”

So a massive inflatable chicken showed up at the White House today. In 2017 America, this seems completely normal. pic.twitter.com/nvVqj5s4eK — NewsRadio 570 WKBN (@570wkbn) August 9, 2017

The inflatable chicken, about 13-feet-tall, also became the go-to symbol during nationwide tax marches on April 15, which targeted Trump’s unwillingness to release his tax information.

Today’s D.C. chicken was perched midway between the Washington Monument and the White House, with no explanation or note attached. But folks unaware of the chicken’s history were quick to point out the obvious.

That inflatable chicken at the White House has the Trump hair and hand gestures. 😂😂 — Henchwoman (@mallsta) August 9, 2017

Others, however, saw the floating contraption as a possible Trojan horse.