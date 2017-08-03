“First check her brain to see if she’s sane, deranged or strange or crazy as hell.” Obviously one new husband never heard Beyonce’s song, ‘Hip Hop Star,’ because his new wife is a dead-ringer! Police say 25-year-old newlywed Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was put in handcuffs.

Police had gotten an unusual call from the Clarion Inn. When they got to the hotel, they say both the husband and wife had a bit too much to drink and were uncooperative. But it was witnesses who told them what went down. They said an argument between the two had ensued and Prichard reached into her dress, pulled out a 9mm gun, pointed it at her husband’s head and pulled the trigger.

But the gun wasn’t loaded…at first.

She fixed that.

Read more at EURThisNthat.