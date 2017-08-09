*Imagine you’re dead. OK wait, I started that wrong, imagine you’re driving along, and you’ve swerved the hell out of the van in front of you, trying to get by.

The guy driving obviously has some kind of attitude because how could he NOT see you trying to get by? Meanwhile, both lanes to your right and left are bumper to bumper traffic.

What to do? What to do? Now you’re in hater-mode!

But wait! Instant karma has struck that dumb piece of sh*t in front of you because his back door has flung open. Hahahaha!

Uh oh. What’s that?

Is that a dead BODY!???

You’re darn skippy it is. And that big white van belongs to the coroner’s office.

How’d you miss those BIG blue letters?

