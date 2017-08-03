*During a Comic-Con panel for her film “Kingsman 2,” Halle Berry took a dare from co-star Channing Tatum and downed a pint of bourbon like it was Kool-Aid. Watch here.

Today (Aug. 3), she got some payback at the expense of Channing’s wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, who just so happened to be subbing for Kelly Ripa this morning when Berry visited “Live! with Kelly & Ryan.”

“Your husband dared me to drink a pint of bourbon at Comic-Con,” Berry said, prompting Dewan Tatum to respond that she’s “not that surprised.”

“If he can dare me I can dare you,” Berry said.

“This is typical. I’m getting his payback right now,” Dewan Tatum joked. “This’s OK, though. I’m into this… Nothing like a 9 a.m. whiskey chug!”

Once co-host Ryan Seacrest confirmed it was real whiskey, Dewan Tatum downed the glass to the delight of Berry and the crowd.

“Thanks, babe,” she said after knocking it back. “I’m gonna have real fun doing the interview now.”

Watch below: