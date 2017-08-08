Beware - Hollywood Pantages & TicketMaster are the only Official Tix Sources

*After much anticipation, the West Coast finally gets their just due of Broadway’s Hamilton!

The cast closed their San Francisco stint last weekend, and on August 11th the eleven time Tony Award winning Hamilton will begin it’s run at the Hollywood Pantages through December 30th 2017.

According to Broadway World, Hamilton has grossed over $236 million since opening on Broadway in 2015.

EURweb.com has been on the front lines of bringing national attention to urban news, vibes and views for two decades, and we are among the hopeful media outlets that await our first hand experience and invitation to Hamilton.

We invite our fans with a thirst for history and the performing arts to witness this hip hop history lesson and it’s merger into pop culture among the coveted ranks of successful Broadway musicals.

The Hollywood Pantages is host to this Broadway spectacular interpretation of the life of Revolutionary War Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.

It is told through the clever & hip movements and incantations of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hamilton is based on the book by Ron Chernow and directed by Thomas Kail.

Needless to say that Hamilton is one of the hottest tickets in town. Modestly priced tickets start at $85 for miraculously lucky theatre goers, and prime seating tickets range from $500 to over $2000 depending on when tickets are purchased and from whom. The Hollywood Pantages urges patrons to beware of fraudulent ticket sellers, and to only buy from official ticket sources:

IN PERSON at the Hollywood Pantages Box Office

ONLINE at Ticketmaster.com, which is accessible via HollywoodPantages.com.

The Official Ticketmaster app.

BY PHONE using Ticketmaster’s automated system at 800-982-2787

There are many ticket re-sellers and secondary markets for tickets, many with websites that look similar to the Pantages website. The ONLY OFFICIAL website for the theatre is HollywoodPantages.com.

Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

An unforgettable experience awaits as Hamilton makes a noble entry into Los Angeles’ theatre circuit. Hamilton is also still showing on Broadway at The Richard Rodgers Theatre, in Chicago at The Private Bank Theatre and it will re-open at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in November 2017. #HAM4HAM