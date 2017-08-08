Hamilton
Orpheum Theatre
Cast
Michael Luwoye, Joshua Henry, and Rory O’Malley, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler; and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Ryan Alvarado, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, Daniel Ching, Karli Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, Sabrina Imamura, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, Desmond Nunn, Josh Andrés Rivera, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, Keenan D. Washington, and Andrew Wojtal. Original HAMILTON National Touring Company Photos by Joan Marcus

*After much anticipation, the West Coast finally gets their just due of Broadway’s Hamilton!

The cast closed their San Francisco stint last weekend, and on August 11th the eleven time Tony Award winning Hamilton will begin it’s run at the Hollywood Pantages through December 30th 2017.

According to Broadway World, Hamilton has grossed over $236 million since opening on Broadway in 2015.

EURweb.com has been on the front lines of bringing national attention to urban news, vibes and views for two decades, and we are among the hopeful media outlets that await our first hand experience and invitation to Hamilton.

We invite our fans with a thirst for history and the performing arts to witness this hip hop history lesson and it’s merger into pop culture among the coveted ranks of successful Broadway musicals.

The Hollywood Pantages is host to this Broadway spectacular interpretation of the life of Revolutionary War Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.

It is told through the clever & hip movements and incantations of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hamilton is based on the book by Ron Chernow and directed by Thomas Kail.

Needless to say that Hamilton is one of the hottest tickets in town.  Modestly priced tickets start at $85 for miraculously lucky theatre goers, and prime seating tickets range from $500 to over $2000 depending on when tickets are purchased and from whom.   The Hollywood Pantages urges patrons  to beware of fraudulent ticket sellers, and to only buy from official ticket sources:

There are many ticket re-sellers and secondary markets for tickets, many with websites that look similar to the Pantages website.  The ONLY OFFICIAL website for the theatre is HollywoodPantages.com.

Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

An unforgettable experience awaits as Hamilton makes a noble entry into Los Angeles’ theatre circuit.  Hamilton is also still showing on Broadway at The Richard Rodgers Theatre, in Chicago at The Private Bank Theatre and it will re-open at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in November 2017.  #HAM4HAM

 

 





