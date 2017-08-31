*Donald Trump’s base continue to prove that they’re the most ignorant and racist pocket of people in the country.

The fact that many are now blasting Barack Obama for not making an appearance during Hurricane Katrina supports the indisputable fact that they are incapable of processing facts and digesting the truth.

They do not live in reality, and Trump knows this, which is why he said he can grab all the pu$$ies he wants and stand on any corner in New York and shoot people and his base would still worship him.

Trump’s supporters are taking to social media to praise their Führer for showing up at Hurricane Harvey, while simultaneously coming for former President Obama for not appearing during Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago.

Idiots. OBAMA WAS NOT PRESIDENT DURING KATRINA. pic.twitter.com/ENwiE9FyD0 — Jen (@ellewoodsruns) August 29, 2017

There’s just one problem with their delusions, Obama wasn’t the president during Katrina.

Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans and southern Mississippi in 2005. Obama did not get elected until November 2008 and did not become president until January 2009.

But according to many Trump supporters, this little fact is actually FAKE NEWS made up by the “libtard” media.

In 2013 we found Louisiana Republicans narrowly blamed Obama more than Bush for Katrina https://t.co/mjulPKVCmb — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) August 28, 2017

Meanwhile, one user on Facebook noted:

Guess what Trump trolls? It’s wasn’t Barack Obama who dropped that ball.

This is not debatable.

Why is @realDonaldTrump so excited about #Harvey ? Just keeps raving about how big it is. Does he know people are dying? Does he care? — Gamora2017 (@lynda_childress) August 28, 2017

Katrina: Aug 2005 Obama: Sworn in as POTUS Jan 20, 2009 Congratulations, you’re officially the dumbest bastard on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ydJlZm1gVx — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 28, 2017

