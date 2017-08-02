*The Weinstein Company has renamed its remake of the French hit film “The Intouchables,” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart.

Now titled “The Upside,” the English-language reboot follows the unexpected friendship between Phillip Lacasse (Cranston), a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a hang-gliding accident, and convicted felon Dell (Hart), recently out of prison and in need of employment. They form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process, giving each man a renewed sense of passion for all of life’s possibilities.

The film, directed by Neil Burger, also stars Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Harvey Weinstein produced the project that filmed in Philadelphia back in March. Jon Hartmere wrote the script.

“The Upside” will keep its March 9 release date. Also opening that day is Disney’s Ava DuVernay-directed “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The French movie “The Intouchables” grossed more than $400 million worldwide and is the second-highest-grossing non-English-language film of all time.