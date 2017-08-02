*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses three recent articles about black woman’s pay gap, the danger of teaching meritocracy to children of color, and why black poor are more hopeful than white poor despite having much less?
By the data black children are twice as likely to grow up poor, and the middle black family is worth $1,700 without depreciating assets.
Moore details the dangers of combining gender with race, without giving a nuanced evaluation of outcomes. He also brings in data on black economics to critically evaluate the state of Black America. Subscribe to his youtube channel at Tonetalks.org
Article Excerpt:
In the US, the gender pay gap is narrowing. But progress on equal pay is not itself equal. To earn the same amount as white men in 2016, black women will have had to keep working until around today, July 31, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).
On average, black women are paid only 67 cents on the dollar relative to white non-Hispanic men, even after accounting for education, work experience, and location. They also earn less than white non-Hispanic women, as EPI analysts wrote in a recent blog post:
Despite the large gender disadvantage faced by all women, black women were near parity with white women in 1979. However in 2016, white women’s wages grew to 76 percent of white men’s, compared to 67 percent for black women relative to white men—a racial difference of 9 percentage points. The trend is going the wrong way—progress is slowing for black women.
Black women are hit particularly hard by a combination of class inequality—from being underrepresented in top-earning jobs—as well as gender and racial discrimination. This wage inequality persists despite the fact that black women work more hours than white women. EPI’s analysis found that black women, whether they are married with children, single mothers, or childless, work on average more hours per year than white and Hispanic women. Still, white women were the highest earners.