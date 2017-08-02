New Study shows it will take an addtl 7 Months of 2017 for black female to make the same amount a white male made in just 2016.

*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses three recent articles about black woman’s pay gap, the danger of teaching meritocracy to children of color, and why black poor are more hopeful than white poor despite having much less?

By the data black children are twice as likely to grow up poor, and the middle black family is worth $1,700 without depreciating assets.

Moore details the dangers of combining gender with race, without giving a nuanced evaluation of outcomes. He also brings in data on black economics to critically evaluate the state of Black America. Subscribe to his youtube channel at Tonetalks.org