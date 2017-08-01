Publish AFTER 6 am on Tuesday 8/1 *”I’m OK with my body being a trans body. I’m OK being a man who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby.” Trystan Reese, who was born male but assigned the female gender at birth, just had a healthy baby boy and is darn proud of it!

He and his partner, Bill Chaplow, are already the parents of two children (Chaplow’s niece and nephew) that they adopted in 2011, but this newest addition to the family, a little boy they’ve named Leo, is their first biological child.

Reese and Chaplow documented the journey of their parenting adventures and pregnancy on video, and shared it in posts on their Facebook page. They made a video announcing the pregnancy in January.

Read more at EURThisNthat.