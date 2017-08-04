*J. Cole took time off from his 4 Your Eyez Only tour to visit inmates at San Quentin State Prison in the Bay Area this week.

Photos of Cole hanging with the prisoners surfaced online — showing him, and his Dreamville team, chilling in the yard, cell blocks and a classroom.

Sources close to the institution say Cole only took a general civilian tour — visiting with Level 1 and 2 inmates. Everyone above that level, including death row, was off limits.

TMZ reports that the “WOKE” rapper spoke openly about his friends who’ve been incarcerated. He also seemed to be quite impressed by San Quentin’s media center, where inmates host a podcast called “Ear Hustle.”

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has introduced a bill that would legalize Marijuana nationwide.

Called the Marijuana Justice Act, the bill is designed to “legalize marijuana at the federal level and encourage states to legalize it locally through incentives.”

Of course, the bill has no chance of being passed in a Republican controlled congress and an administration that is against the legalization of marijuana.

“You see these marijuana arrests happening so much in our country, targeting certain communities — poor communities, minority communities — targeting people with an illness,” said Booker.

As Vladtv reports, “the bill would also expunge federal convictions for marijuana use and possession while prisoners serving time for such offenses would be granted sentence hearings.”

