​ ​

*Legendary Radio DJ J.J. Johnson‘s book, “Aircheck: Life in Music Radio” is now a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s permanent collection in their library and archives. Andy Leach, Director of Library and Archives, personally contacted Johnson on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Johnson’s stellar career in radio has spanned over six decades starting in Cleveland, Ohio at WABQ, then seguing to Houston, Chicago, San Francisco and culminating in Los Angeles at KDAY from 1974 on. He has been the announcer for such prestigious ceremonies such as The Emmy and Peabody winning “Motown 25” on NBC-TV. Johnson was also a witness to such historical events as the 1992 L.A. Riots, which he viewed first-hand while on-air, and the station won a Peabody Award for their coverage.

During his lengthy career, Johnson has had the pleasure of meeting various celebrities and icons in entertainment, for instance – Marilyn McCoo from the super-group, The Fifth Dimension; Blues legend, Albert King; Kool and the Gang; Barry White; George Clinton; Patti LaBelle, Al Green; Al Jarreau; Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds; John “Sly” Wilson and this list of musical luminaries could go on.

I still listen to the radio…sometimes. Occasionally, my inner-puppeteer takes over and makes me say things – shout things at it like: “What the #&%! was that?,” “Can You actually hear yourself” or “Oh! Tell me you’re not really that stupid!”

J.J. JOHNSON, LEGENDARY RADIO DJ

Since the game has changed in radio, Johnson isn’t mired in anger like some of his contemporaries. He’s still a media person and wrote a wildly successful book. Johnson has indicated that he has a lot left to do in media and his philosophy is simple – “the issue seems not to be what’s wrong or what was lost (in radio)…and a lot was lost, but rather what’s possible.”

###

source:

Sydney Chandler

SCM Entertainment & Media

[email protected]