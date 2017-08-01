*Jackiem Joyner has spent a lot of time on airplanes the last few months, paving the way for the arrival of his sixth release, Main Street Beat, a steamrolling saxophone set he produced, now available from Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Records.

The new set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart this week. Main Street Beat is the latest in the series of albums from Joyner, whose 2012 Gospel-jazz project Church Boy earned critical acclaim among Jazz and Gospel music fans.

Jetting back and forth from his suburban Los Angeles base, Joyner is taking Main Street Beat, boasting nine of his inspiring original compositions, directly to audiences across the U.S. so they can enjoy the jazzy new tracks that reflect his ardor and appreciation for the Motown sound while celebrating his joy at becoming a first-time father. Joyner’s current single, “Trinity,” a sweet tribute to his baby daughter, climbs to No. 16 on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz radio chart this week.

The Main Street Beat concert trek began close to home in nearby Pasadena in early June before taking flight for shows in major cities, including Cincinnati, Birmingham, San Diego and Philadelphia. Fireworks flew in front of a crowd of 40,000 when Joyner hit the stage at a Fourth of July event presented by Los Angeles urban radio station KJLH.

A high-energy set showcasing Joyner’s impassioned horn play on tenor, soprano and alto sax, Main Street Beat is an R&B and contemporary jazz nuanced project Gospel music fans will love. The grooves – many of which are infused with the soulful power of a muscular sax section laid down in layers by Joyner – are undeniably catchy while his innate flair for crafting memorable hooks and buoyant melodies are prominent in the new material he penned for the project. Guesting on the album are a pair of noteworthy guitarists: Steve Oliver, who appears on the first single named for the first-time father’s new daughter, “Trinity,” and Chicago hitman Nick Colionne, who strums his electric jazz guitar with trademark panache on “When You Smile.”

Track List

1. Main Street

2. Back To Motown

3. Can’t Stop The Feeling

4. Trinity

5. When You Smile

6. Southside Boulevard

7. That Good Thing

8. Treasure

9. Addicted

10. Don’t Make Her Wait

11. Get Down Street

Jackiem Joyner Social Network & URLs

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/jackiemjoyner/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jackiemjoyner/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/JackiemJoyner

Website – http://jackiemjoyner.com/

*Album music stream available for review by request.

Buy links

iTunes – https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/main-street-beat/id1234653301

Amazon – http://a.co/3Luzh2C

Jackiem Joyner’s Main Street Beat Tour

July 27 / Atlanta, GA / Album Release Party / Suite Jazz Series

August 5 / Trenton, MI / Jazz On The River

August 12 / Sacramento, CA / The Hangar At McClellan Park

August 19 & 20 / Copper Mountain, CO / Genuine Jazz Fest

August 25 / Muskegon, MI / Jazz In The Park at Hackley Park

September 28 – October 1 / Algarve, Portugal / Smooth Jazz Festival

October 22 / Stockton, CA /University Plaza Waterfront Hotel

November 4 / Melbourne, FL / Jazzo

November 9 & 11 / Hampton, VA / Jazz Legacy Foundation

For more information, including Joyner’s concert itinerary, please visit www.JackiemJoyner.com.

About Jackiem Joyner

Born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Syracuse, NY, Jackiem Joyner came through the church choir before taking up the saxophone in high school. After high school, Joyner returned to Norfolk, where Bishop Michael Patterson of the World Harvest Outreach Ministries in Newport News made him head of the music department.

His 2007 debut Babysoul earned Debut Artist of the Year honors from Smooth Jazz News. His sophomore set Lil Man Soul spawned two No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart and won the Song of the Year trophy for “I’m Waiting For You” from the American Smooth Jazz Awards.

His self-titled 2010 album solidified his position as a consistent hit-maker. Joyner’s critically acclaimed 2012 Gospel-Jazz release Church Boy featured tracks with Israel & New Breed, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Butler, and Tye Tribbett. His new project, Main Street Beat, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz chart, coincides with his tenth anniversary as a recording artist and is now available.

source:

Linda Klosterman

[email protected]