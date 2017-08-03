*A director has been chosen for an untitled skateboarding feature film starring Jaden Smith and “Orange is the New Black” star Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Crystal Moselle, director of the documentary “The Wolfpack,” is direct the project from production companies Bow and Arrow Entertainment and RT Features in association with Pulse Films.

The film features New York City skateboarders Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Kabrina Adams and Jules Lorenzo. All but Lorenzo are members of the Skate Kitchen, a group of female skaters who were the subject of Moselle’s recent short film “That One Day,” which debuted at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

The script, inspired by events in the lives of the skaters, tells the story of a lonely suburban teenager whose life changes dramatically when she befriends a group of female skateboarders.

Moselle, Aslihan Unaldi (“Young Wrestlers”) and Jennifer Silverman penned the script.

The film recently wrapped principal photography in New York City.