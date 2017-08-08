*With new baby Eissa al Mana set to ride shotgun, Janet Jackson is preparing for the relaunch of her newly-named State of the World tour and tweeted a pic to let fans know that she’s on her grind.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!” she tweeted, along with a photo showing her practicing choreography in a studio.

According to Jackson’s site, the 55 dates are due to begin Sept. 7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, and carry on through a December 17 show at the Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Last April, the 50-year-old singer postponed her Unbreakable world tour, telling fans that she and her husband were “planning our family.” Jackson then confirmed her pregnancy with a photo to People in October.

“We thank God for our blessing,” she said at the time. Jackson married Wissam Al Mana, a billionaire businessman from Qatar, in 2012. The couple split earlier this year.

Janet Jackson State of the World Tour dates:

Sept. 7 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Sept. 9 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 10 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Sept. 13 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sept. 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 16 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Sept. 17 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 23 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

Sept. 29 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

Oct. 1 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Oct. 3 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 5 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 7 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Oct. 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct. 21 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 22 — Milwaukee , WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

Oct. 25 — Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

Oct. 26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 1 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Nov. 4 — Buffalo, New York @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 7 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

Nov. 8 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 10 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

Nov. 11 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Nov. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 16 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

Nov. 18 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Nov. 26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Nov. 28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 4 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Dec. 6 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Dec. 7 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 9 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena

Dec. 11 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Dec. 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 14 — Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scoope Arena

Dec. 16 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Dec. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena