*As part of its relaunch of the “Biography” series, A&E premiered an official new trailer over the weekend for its upcoming documentary, “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.”

Featuring exclusive interviews with hip hop legends, Jay-Z and Nas, the trailer provides a sneak peek of the film’s never-before-seen footage of the iconic rapper.

Providing an unprecedented perspective on Biggie’s life, “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” will debut on September 4 on A&E’s “Biography.”

