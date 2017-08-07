*Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will add a diverse list of influential local musicians to its Walk of Fame, including Jill Scott and Patti LaBelle, guitar virtuoso Sister Rosetta Tharpe and R&B group Sister Sledge.

The class of 2017 also features Sound of Philadelphia acts McFadden & Whitehead and the Soul Survivors.

LaBelle is being inducted alongside Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx as part of the 1970s group LaBelle.

The Music Walk of Fame has honored over 130 Philadelphia musicians since its inception in 1986. An alliance board member says the 2017 honorees show why Philly remains a hotbed for award-winning talent.

An Oct. 4. Induction ceremony on the Avenue of the Arts will be followed by a gala at the Fillmore Philadelphia.