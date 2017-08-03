*Jimmie Walker was on Fox News today professing his support for President Trump and suggesting the PC culture fall back from its hate.

The “Good Times” star and rumored boyfriend of ultra-right winger Ann Coulter says he considers himself “a logical Independent” and backs the president for “probably 90 percent of the things he does.”

“That means I’m not against Trump, but he makes mistakes, too,” Walker added.

The actor and comedian, currently working on an upcoming episode of ABC’s “Battle of the Network Stars,” said people today are way too politically correct.

“I think … anything that anybody says really is scrutinized,” he told Fox News. “It’s nothing personal! Everybody takes everything so hard! I think that’s really what the problem is.”

For this reason, Walker came to the defense of fellow comic Bill Maher, who came under fire in June when he referred to himself as a “house ni**er” as a joke on his HBO show. Maher apologized for his remark shortly thereafter.

“It was a joke!” Walker said. “Come on, people! I love Bill Maher … even though Bill Maher has not put me on his show in about 10 years … Bill Maher is not a racist … calm down.”