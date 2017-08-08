*Season 5 of “Ray Donovan” will premiere at 9 PM Sunday, August 6, and series star Jon Voight describes it as “very daring, compelling, shocking.”

“It’s very moving and powerful,” he tells EUR/Electronic Urban Report.

We caught up with the award-winning actor at the Hallmark Channel party on July 27 during Summer TCA at the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, where he teased about what fans can expect this season.

As Deadline reports, “the new season of Ray Donovan finds Ray (Liev Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. Meanwhile, his dad Mickey (Jon Voight) is overjoyed to be welcomed into Ray’s home at last and swears to finally mend his criminal ways.”

Voight tells EUR correspondent Ny MaGee that this season will also find Mickey trying to break into show business by writing a screenplay. But that “doesn’t last long,” he warns.

“He gets into a little trouble and then at the end it’s quite serious.”

Longtime fans of the series know that Mickey’s has a tumultuous relationship with his son Ray, and this season promises to take viewers further down their rabbit hole of dysfunation.

“Well, Ray… it’s a little tough. Ray’s going through a lot of stuff and Mickey’s kind of on the edge of it, you know. Not taking too much attention from Ray but then he gets everybody in trouble and Ray focuses on him and it gets dangerous.”

As for his other son Daryll (Pooch Hall), Voight notes that “we have a long thing, he and I. It’s interesting,” adding that this season “is going to be very big,” as “there’s a lot to do with Daryll.”

When asked what he enjoys most about exploring the world of Mickey, and in what ways he relates to him personally, Mr. Voight replied, “The thing about Mickey is that he really does love his family and he really does want to be part of it and he wants to be a good grandfather — all of those things.”

Adding, “But he has these propensities that endanger everybody. Then he beats himself when he does put any of his family in trouble but he keeps going. He’s still dangerous. He’s always dangerous because his instincts are bad. He’s a person to avoid. In life, if you saw Mickey coming you’d get the hell on the other side of the street. Don’t make eye contact.”

We’re excited for the Season 5 kick-off of “Ray Donovan” starting August 6 on Showtime.

