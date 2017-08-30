*Discussing President Trump’s visit to Corpus Christie, Texas, where he met with emergency responders battling the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey, MSNBC’s Joy Reid notes that he appears to see the devastation solely as an opportunity to show his strength.

“He sees everything in terms of ratings and crowd size,” she explained to Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” last night. “The accomplishment he sees in Harvey is that it’s the biggest, during the era of Donald Trump. There’s something disturbing about the way he talks about it.”

“I don’t think he can connect with the compassion that you normally have when you see a disaster like this.”

Noah reminded folks that Trump said he announced his pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio as Harvey was hitting Texas, was not to bury the unpopular news as pundits had alleged, but because he knew TV ratings would be especially high that day,.

“What he has always done, his entire adult life, is to kind of do a show,” Reid responded. “And he always wants to have a bigger and better show. And even being president is just a show, in which he times for ratings, and looks to see how many people are watching Donald Trump.”

Noah wondered if the “show” would end with impeachment or Trump relinquishing power.

“I get asked this all the time,” Reid answered. “As long as there are Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, they are not going to impeach Donald Trump.” She advised Noah to stop waiting for this Congress “to suddenly wake up and decide Donald Trump is terrible. This is the same guy that he’s been since he was running for president. They know who he is. They’re not going to impeach him.”

Watch below: