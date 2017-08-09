*Congrats goes out to rapper Juicy J, who revealed during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he and his wife are expecting their first child.
“Today, I found out my wife is 12 weeks pregnant,” he told Kimmel in a selfie video filmed outside the studio. “I’m having a baby girl. Yeah, man. Happiest day of my life.”
“Wow, you already know the gender of the baby! Wow, that’s unbelievable,” Kimmel responded.
Watch below:
Juicy J, who joined Vince Staples to perform their track “Big Fish” on the show, married Perera a little more than a year ago in Las Vegas.
In an Instagram posted about a month ago for the couple’s one-year anniversary, Perera wrote, “We managed to make it through our first year which they claim to be the hardest. And I’m sitting here thinking if this is the hardest, then life is going to be really good.”
In today’s day n age where marriage isn’t even considered important or sacred we happened to have cross that one year mark line regardless of the chaos type of world we live in. We managed to make it through our first year which they claim to be the hardest. And I’m sitting here thinking if this is the hardest, then life is going to be really good. I remember when we started dating you told me “I’m gonna marry you”🙄and to me it came thru one ear and out the other 😂😂but you really did make it come true✨✨Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. And you have done nothing but shown me that. Happy anniversary baby, and many more to come. ❤️🙏🏽 @juicyj