*Congrats goes out to rapper Juicy J, who revealed during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

“Today, I found out my wife is 12 weeks pregnant,” he told Kimmel in a selfie video filmed outside the studio. “I’m having a baby girl. Yeah, man. Happiest day of my life.”

“Wow, you already know the gender of the baby! Wow, that’s unbelievable,” Kimmel responded.

Big Announcement ! thank you @jimmykimmel A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Juicy J, who joined Vince Staples to perform their track “Big Fish” on the show, married Perera a little more than a year ago in Las Vegas.

In an Instagram posted about a month ago for the couple’s one-year anniversary, Perera wrote, “We managed to make it through our first year which they claim to be the hardest. And I’m sitting here thinking if this is the hardest, then life is going to be really good.”