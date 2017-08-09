*Spike Lee tweeted an ad promoting the planned Aug. 23 rally for Colin Kaepernick outside the NFL’s headquarters in NYC…but the first “e” in the quarterback’s name was left somewhere in the wind.
— Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) August 8, 2017
Lee also tweeted that he did not organize the rally, as had been reported. According to the flier, the rally is being organized by several civil rights groups, including Justice League NYC, the legal group TPC and the African American Episcopal Church.
“This is not my brainchild. I don’t know who started this but it wasn’t me,” Lee wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 8).
Furthermore, the filmmaker says he won’t even be able to make the rally due to his schedule, which includes the Thanksgiving Day premiere of his Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”
“I have a shoot the very same day, which was planned two weeks ago that I cannot reschedule,” Lee wrote. “Nonetheless, I will be there in spirit and solidarity.”
Read Lee’s full IG post below:
People Let’s Get The Story Straight. I Fully Support My Brother KAP 100 Percent. I However Find His Situation Very Suspect. How Is It Possible That All 32 Teams In The NFL (NO FREEDOM LEAGUE) Can’t Or Won’t Find A Spot For Number 7 On Their Rosters With His Proven Talent? Do Some Research And Peruse The Current Rosters Of All 32 NFL Teams And Check Out Who Are Their 2nd And 3rd String Quarterbacks (And There Are Teams That He Could Be The Starting QB) . After Doing That, Scratch And Shake Ya Head. Now About This Rally, I First Heard About The United We Stand Rally This Morning. I Did Not Organize It, This Is Not My Brainchild. I Don’t Know Who Started This, But It Wasn’t Me. The Fact Is I Can’t Even Make It To The Rally. I Have A Shoot The Very Same Day Which Was Planned 2 Weeks Ago That I CAN NOT Reschedule. Nonetheless I Will Be There In Spirit And Solidarity. I Truly Hope And Pray That 1 Courageous Owner And General Manager Will Step Up And DO THE RIGHT THING. Kap Needs To Be In Uniform In The NFL For The 2017-18 Season. Onward And Upward, Spike Lee. YA DIG – SHO-NUFF? And Dats Da “COLLUSION” TRUTH, RUTH
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, appears to have been blackballed this summer for choosing to kneel during the national anthem last season, citing police violence and social injustice against minorities. Since leaving the 49ers in March, he has yet to be picked up by another team.