*Spike Lee tweeted an ad promoting the planned Aug. 23 rally for Colin Kaepernick outside the NFL’s headquarters in NYC…but the first “e” in the quarterback’s name was left somewhere in the wind.

Lee also tweeted that he did not organize the rally, as had been reported. According to the flier, the rally is being organized by several civil rights groups, including Justice League NYC, the legal group TPC and the African American Episcopal Church.

“This is not my brainchild. I don’t know who started this but it wasn’t me,” Lee wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 8).

Furthermore, the filmmaker says he won’t even be able to make the rally due to his schedule, which includes the Thanksgiving Day premiere of his Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

“I have a shoot the very same day, which was planned two weeks ago that I cannot reschedule,” Lee wrote. “Nonetheless, I will be there in spirit and solidarity.”

Read Lee’s full IG post below:

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, appears to have been blackballed this summer for choosing to kneel during the national anthem last season, citing police violence and social injustice against minorities. Since leaving the 49ers in March, he has yet to be picked up by another team.