*Kandi Burruss is currently in Africa with her husband, Todd Tucker, celebrating Shamea Morton’s wedding.

While in Kenya, the singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star showed off her knack for photography when she turned her attention to the locale.

Burruss has been sharing photos she snapped of beautiful Kenyan women in a small village wearing traditional attires and jewelry.

She captioned the images: “I thought I was a photographer today! These are a few of my pics of the women from the village. Swipe left! The woman in the first pic was giving me a super model vibe with those cheek bones.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Russell Simmons’ ‘All Def Comedy’ Returning to HBO as 6-Episode Series



Lots of us came to #Kenya from the US for @shameamorton’s wedding! @chanitafoster @mccoughtry & I brought out the long dresses today! #GeraldandShameaWedding A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

She added: “Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it is going to be crazy, I am sure. I am just hoping that the craziness is not on me. C’mon now, give me a break this year. Hopefully, it won’t be so over the top dealing with me.”

Continuing: “Since NeNe has been gone, I was the one that took a lot of the heat, different drama, you know, and I cannot wait for her to help relieve some of this. Relieve the pressure.”

Burress also promised that the drama will be intense this season on ‘RHOA.’



Kandi explained: “We never know how much drama there’s gonna be until the season is finished taping. I just taped with NeNe the other day and you know there’s always a little drama there, but so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual compared to past seasons.”

Season 10 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will premiere sometime in November on Bravo.