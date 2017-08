*Kanye West has quietly and privately unloaded the Hollywood Hills home that served as his bachelor pad back in the day.

The 4,124 square-foot mansion received an offer of $2.95 million, according to E! News, adding, “We’re told the sale was done privately.”

West bought the three-bedroom, four-bathroom property back in 2003 for $1.7 million.

Amenities include a breakfast room, home theater, a fish tank in the master bathroom and a cartoon-like mural in the dining room.