*Kevin Hart is the target of a new lawsuit filed by a fan who claims he was beaten up, threatened with a taser and called “b**ch, p**sy, coward” by the comedian’s security.

Jay Collins says he was an invited VIP guest at Kevin’s Philadelphia concert on August 29, 2015, when he was “aggressively approached and detained by stadium security,” according to TMZ. The lawsuit doesn’t mention what led up to the alleged altercation.

Collins alleges that stadium security handed him over to Kevin’s personal security, who threatened to tase him and then jammed the prongs of the taser into his face, neck and back.

Security then threw him to the ground and struck him in the head, neck and shoulders, and kneed his rib cage for bad measure, according to the lawsuit. On the way out he says they called him a “bitch, pussy, coward.”

Collins is seeking more than $50,000 from Hart, explaining the comic has to take responsibility for his people, according to TMZ.