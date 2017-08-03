*Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole of the legendary rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man he thought was hitting on him in New York Tuesday night, the New York Daily News reports.

Glover, 57, was arrested Wednesday and accused of killing John Jolly, 55, at E. 44th St. and Third Ave. Police described Jolly, who lived in a shelter, as a level 2 sex offender.

Glover works as a handyman and security guard near the scene of the killing and was on his way to work when he ran into Jolly, who was drunk, authorities said.

“They had no prior relationship,” a source told the Daily News. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.”

Glover thought Jolly — a convicted rapist and sex offender — was hitting on him, another source said. “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him. One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.

Pedestrians called 911 for Jolly just before midnight on Tuesday because they thought he was passed out, cops said. But, first responders were surprised to see multiple stab wounds in his chest. Medics rushed Jolly to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he died.

“There were six people there, all tourists, all trying to help him,” witness Van Scott, of Queens, told the Daily News. “They thought he was overcome by the heat and then they saw he was stabbed. We just waited for the paramedics to come.”

Glover was partly identified through surveillance video.

Glover was one of the founding members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1976, along with Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, and Rahiem in the South Bronx. Their biggest release was “The Message.”

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 — becoming the first hip-hop group to receive the honor. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five disbanded in the ’80s, and Glover had reportedly been working as a security guard and handyman in the area.