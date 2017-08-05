*Dang, do any of the (black) men who play or played in the NFL have a backbone? Do they have any commitment to sacrificing?

We ask because ex-NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart has offered his 2-cents to Colin Kaepernick and it’s the same drivel that Ray Lewis offered earlier: Stay quiet about social activism a/k/a don’t upset massa.

“Right now he’s not giving himself a chance,” Stewart said, via NFL No Huddle on TuneIn with Brian Webber. “I don’t think it’s the owners; I think it’s more or less Colin Kaepernick in my mind. Stay off of social media, and when it comes to the political side of everything, you can express yourself, you can do it quietly. I mean people are looking for former athletes and athletes out there doing some things that can be headline news. Do it from a charitable standpoint. Stay low-key about it. You don’t have to be so [loud], especially in this world of politics in the game of football.

“You see what’s taking place with him right now. He’s not even getting a chance to play and he’s better than 90 percent plus of the backups playing in the National Football League, let alone some starters that are playing right now.”

At one point the Baltimore Ravens still were deciding whether to sign Kapernick, and consulted with Lewis among others. Lewis posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, giving Kapernick advice.

“The football field is our sanctuary,” Lewis said. “If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know, because they gonna judge you anyway, no matter what you do, no matter if it’s good or bad.”

Well, as of this posting, Kapernick doesn’t have a choice whether to get back on the football field as no one has been willing to sign him.

In other Kaepernick news, a petition to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners has gained traction on Change.org, as over 28,000 users have stated that they will boycott the NFL until Kaepernick is signed by a team. The petition is currently around 7,000 signatures shy of its goal of 35,000.

The petition threatens to boycott the league through not watching or attending any games, not discussing or engaging with football accounts on social media platforms, and not purchasing any NFL merchandise.