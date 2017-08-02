*After taking to New York airwaves to proudly announce that he wants to kill all transexuals… or something like that, stand-up comedian Lil Duval isn’t backing down.

Duval was slapped with a wave of criticism for comments he made on The Breakfast Club last Friday, in which he said he would kill a transgender woman if they were dating and she waited too long to reveal she was transgender. While he’s not apologizing for what he said, the “Guy Code” star hit up TMZ to defend himself.

“I said that because (the hosts) were saying, taking away someone’s power of choice, and that’s what you did,” Duval told the gossip site Monday. “When you take away somebody’s power of choice, it should be criminal … I don’t got no problem with transgender, I ain’t got no problem with gay people. I got a problem with somebody trying to take something from me … That’s psychological damage.”

Duval’s offending statement came after host Charlamagne Tha God asked him how he felt about Trump’s proposal to ban transgender soldiers from serving in the military.

“I’m just doing my thing,” he responded. “Shout out to all the trannies out there.”

Things escalated when Duval was later asked how he would react if, after dating a woman for four months, she revealed she was transgender.

“This might sound messed up and I don’t care, but, she dying,” he said. “I can’t deal with that. I can’t do that. You manipulated me to believe in this thing…In my mind, I’m gay now!”

When Charlamagne added, “That’s a hate crime,” Duval continued to state his case.

“There should be some kind of repercussions if you do that to somebody,” he said. “If one did that to me and they didn’t tell me, I’m going to be so mad I’m probably going to want to kill them. I can say what I want and do what I want, and people understand where I’m coming from. They know I’m not coming from a place of malice.”

Soon after Duval’s appearance on the show, many expressed outrage on Twitter, including transgender “Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox.

“Some folks think it’s ok to joke about wanting to kill us. We have free speech but that speech has consequences and trans folks are experiencing the negative consequences with our lives,” she wrote on the social media site. “It hurts my spirit cause this isn’t funny. Our lives matter. Trans murder isn’t a joke.”

Transgender activist and author Janet Mock, who appeared on the Breakfast Club just last week, also chimed in with an open essay.

Mock and her book were referenced during Charlamagne’s discussion with Duval.

“Tell me she ain’t pretty, come on now,” Charlamagne said of Mock during Duval’s appearance.

“Nope, that n—- doing his thing…ain’t finna get me,” Duval responded.

If you missed lil Duval’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” here it is below.

