*EUR associate, Robin Ayers, sat with 2 of the stars from the upcoming film, “Crown Heights” to get the inside scoop on their participation in the film.

Based on a true story in the spring of 1980, 18-year-old Colin Warner, played by Lakeith Stanfield (FX’s “Atlanta,” “Get Out,” “Straight Outta Compton”), is wrongfully convicted of a murder that took place in Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York.

His best friend, Carl King, played by Nnamdi Asomugha (ex-NFL player, actor, philanthropist and husband to actress Kerry Washington), spends 20+ years on a mission to prove Colin’s innocence through collecting money from their Crown Heights community to hire attorneys, learning facets of the law as well as conducting his own hands-on investigations.

When asked about spending time with Colin Warner to understand his mindset of being locked away for over twenty years, Stanfield replies:

“Well, I knew it would be impossible to get into the mindset of being locked up for twenty years.” He continued, “So rather than try to attempt to gain that from him what I really wanted to get from him was just his story and how was feeling today.”

Since Colin Warner and Carl King played such impressionable roles in each other’s lives, it’s no wonder that Nnamdi considers both heroic.

“You can draw inspiration from both,” he says. “Meeting the guys, I would say was impactful, to see real-life black super heroes right in front of us.”

This award-winning film (Sundance), written and directed by Matt Ruskin, also stars Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell, and Amari Cheatom. “Crown Heights” opens in theaters August 25.

The film is produced by Nnamdi Asomugha, Natalie Galazka and Matt Ruskin.