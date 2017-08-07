*Back in the day, rapper/actor LL Cool J had a big hit called “Mama Said Knock You Out” and wouldn’t you know it, that’s just what he did to Jamie Foxx.

The way it happened was when he and the Foxx man were filming “Any Given Sunday” back in the late 90s (the film was released in 1999) when they got into a scuffle on the set of the film.

In a new interview with “Drink Champs,” LL loosened up and spilled the beans on what went down between the two that ended with Jamie going down for the count.

LL says Jamie had specifically told him to ease up on the aggression while on set, but LL’s character in the film was very aggressive and he (LL) pretty much stayed that way all the time. In other words, easing up was not an option for him … or Jamie.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: SASHA OBAMA CAUGHT MAKING OUT AT LOLLAPALOOZA WITH MYSTERY BOY (PICS)

In any event, it didn’t end well and it became a situation they both would regret.

“So, we did another take, and I was rough with him again,” LL explained. And, then, I don’t know why, but he thought it was a good idea to punch me in the face. This wasn’t scripted. I’ma keep it 100 with you. You want me to keep it 100 — I’m gonna keep it 100. He punched me in my face.”

Not long after, Jamie told LL to keep “his hands off of him,” and it ended with a lights out punch from LL.

LL Cool J said he thought Jamie was faking but he was out like-a-light on the ground!

Unfortunately, for LL Cool J, it ended with Jamie Foxx pressing charges against him for the incident, even though the Academy-Award winning actor hit him first.

Just so you know, the two of them have put the incident behind them, so it’s all good.

Check out the video above and watch LL Cool J tell the story.