*The highly anticipated Family Summit and Conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia., on August 25-27 at the Sheraton Atlanta. The three-day summit and conference will be centered on the theme, “Strong Families: The Foundation of a Great Nation” and will culminate on Sunday, Aug. 27, with a keynote address by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Attendees of the Summit-Conference can look forward to workshops and presentations that employ the assets and strengths-based model as opposed to the traditional deficits framing and rehashing of the problems that we know already exist in our communities. The focus throughout will be on the application and implementation of real solutions that can be established in our local communities.

Topics will include: Wealth Building, Countering the Effects & Impact of the Civil/Criminal Justice Courts on our Families, Street Violence: Prevention Starts in the Home, and much more. Highlights will include an Interfaith Congregation (Jummah) prayer on Friday afternoon and dialogue on building unity among the Indigenous people during the Friday Banquet.

This Summit-Conference is being hosted by Healthy Relationships Initiative, The Winning Circle, Young People in Action International, the Center for Strong Families and supported by the Nation of Islam, Justice or Else, 10,000 Fearless Men & Women Headquarters of the South, Carnival Beats, Queen Yonasda, Adorn Marketing and Promotions and Falah Worldwide Seminars & Training.

This conference is open to the public and all ages, particularly students are encouraged to attend. There are vending opportunities and sponsors are welcomed. For registration, hotel accommodations, full schedule and more information, please visit www.FamilySummitConference.com .

Louis Farrakhan

Louis Farrakhan Sr. (born Louis Eugene Wolcott; May 11, 1933, and formerly known as Louis X) is an American religious leader, African-American activist, and social commentator. He is the leader of the religious group Nation of Islam (NOI) and served as the minister of major mosques in Boston and Harlem, and was appointed by the longtime NOI leader, Elijah Muhammad, as the National Representative of the Nation of Islam.

After Warith Deen Muhammad disbanded the NOI and started the orthodox Islamic group American Society of Muslims, Farrakhan started rebuilding the NOI. In 1981 he revived the name Nation of Islam for his organization, previously known as Final Call, regaining many of the Nation of Islam’s National properties including the NOI National Headquarters Mosque Maryam, reopening over 130 NOI mosques in America and the world.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes Farrakhan as antisemitic and a proponent of an anti-white theology.[3] Farrakhan himself, however, disputes this view of his ideology.[4] He has also used his outspoken rhetorical style in remarks that have been perceived as homophobic.[3]

In October 1995, he organized and led the Million Man March in Washington, D.C., calling on black men to renew their commitments to their families and communities. Due to health issues, he reduced his responsibilities with the NOI in 2007.[5] In 2013, however, Farrakhan has been very active, including delivering weekly online sermons throughout the year[6] as well as speaking at large public NOI events as well as smaller venues.[7]

Since 2010, Farrakhan has advocated L Ron Hubbard‘s Dianetics and the use of its “auditing” technique despite not being a Scientologist. In 2015, he led the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March: Justice or Else.

source:

Ati H. Cushmeer

[email protected] com