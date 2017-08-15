*”I Love Lucy” was one of the funniest TV shows ever. The black-and-white series originally ran from October 15, 1951 to May 6, 1957 on CBS and it was one of the first such shows shot before a live audience.

According to FilmMakerIQ.com each show was shot in front of a live audience that included 300 viewers from the first shoot until the last.

Amazingly, there were a lot of “one take” scenes.

Later, Desi Arnaz, the real life husband of Lucille Ball, said the comedic actress works better when real people are watching her performance.

Everyone watched I Love Lucy — no matter what race or culture — we loved the shenanigans of that crazy redhead and the frustrations and gentle reprimands of her handsome Latin musician-husband, Ricky Ricardo.

But did you know that ‘Ricky Ricardo’ was not the original name the network came up with for Lucy’s hubby?

Uh-uh. They had something else in mind.

Do you think we would’ve felt the same about this Latin lover if his character was named Larry Lopez?

Let me get that for you…

Heck no!

There’s more never heard before FUN FACTS about ‘I Love Lucy’ and its incredible cast at EURThisNthat!