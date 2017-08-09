*The popular Bad Girl of Comedy, LUENELL, will receive the Moms Mabley Legacy Honor at the 1st Annual LOL Comedy Honors on Thursday, August 24th in Brooklyn, NY. (Event’s website is www.lolcomedyhonors.com)

And she’s in great, funny company – check out the compilation poster below of other comics being awarded as well.

(This has been quite a year for LUENELL — She was included in a recent L.A. Times feature about Black female comedians, and this season, she was a recurring character on TV Land’s “Lopez” show. She has two movies in the can, coming next year–“All Star Weekend,” which is Jamie Foxx’s directorial debut film and “A Star Is Born,” directed by and starring Bradley Cooper. And, she made history in April 2017, by appearing in Penthouse magazine.)