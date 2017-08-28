Malia Obama in Harvard Square

*Malia Obama is trying her best to blend in after arriving at Harvard University, but it’s not working.

According to TMZ, the former First Daughter and her friend were about to step into a sandwich shop in Harvard Square when a woman rolled up asking to take a photo for her grandchild.

Malia politely declined, according to witnesses, but the woman wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Via TMZ:

The grandma was undeterred and staked out the salad joint, waiting for Malia to leave. When she did, we’re told the grandma trained her camera on the former First Daughter and Malia fired back, “Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?”

An eyewitness said the grandma ended up getting the photo.

 

As previously reported, Barack and Michelle Obama moved their daughter onto campus during the recent solar eclipse, hoping to slip under the radar.

That Monday (Aug. 21), someone filmed the three of them outside of another Harvard Square restaurant.





  1. bella2758 Reply

    Malia Obama is there to go to school, she is not there to have her pictures taken. It is reported that the woman ask to take a picture of Malia, but she politely decline. And that should have ended everything. The woman should have walk away and left Malia alone. Instead she starks her like one of those two bit paparazzi, and I don’t blame Malia for saying something to that woman. Leave the young girl alone.

