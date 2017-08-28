*Malia Obama is trying her best to blend in after arriving at Harvard University, but it’s not working.

According to TMZ, the former First Daughter and her friend were about to step into a sandwich shop in Harvard Square when a woman rolled up asking to take a photo for her grandchild.

Malia politely declined, according to witnesses, but the woman wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Via TMZ:

The grandma was undeterred and staked out the salad joint, waiting for Malia to leave. When she did, we’re told the grandma trained her camera on the former First Daughter and Malia fired back, “Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?”

An eyewitness said the grandma ended up getting the photo.

As previously reported, Barack and Michelle Obama moved their daughter onto campus during the recent solar eclipse, hoping to slip under the radar.

That Monday (Aug. 21), someone filmed the three of them outside of another Harvard Square restaurant.