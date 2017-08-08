*Malia Obama apparently got so lit at Lollapalooza that she was unable to leave under her own power.

According to TMZ, the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama needed a golf cart to wheel her out of the annual music fest Friday night in Chicago because she was unable to walk.

Footage obtained by the website shows her looking dazed and confused.

No word on how soon this occurred after the filming of Malia rocking and (literally) rolling to The Killers, but she’s wearing the same clothing.

Harvey Levin said on “TMZ Live” that he’d heard reports over the weekend that Malia had to be treated in a medical tent, but he never posted any stories about it because the information couldn’t be confirmed.

As previously reported, Malia also lost her iPhone at some point during the festival and was later spotted at an Apple store attempting to replace it.

A witness told Page Six, “Malia came into the Apple Store to get her iPhone replaced, but things didn’t go exactly [as planned]. The Apple Store couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone, since the White House set it up.”